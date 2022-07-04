Awards nominee Make-up is returning to Buxton Fringe

Moj Taylor stars in Make-up at The Clubhouse, Buxton, on July 15, 2022.

Written by Andy Moseley and starring Edinburgh Festival Fringe First award-winner Moj Taylor, the show Make-up will be staged at The Clubhouse in Buxton on July 15.

Make-up was nominated for best production and best male actor at the 2021 Buxton Fringe awards.

Andy Moseley says; 'Make-up was the fifth play we've taken to Buxton and performed at Underground Venues. It's always great to come to Buxton as everyone is always so friendly and welcoming to fringe performers. It was great to pick up two award nominations for the show, but just a shame that social distancing limited the amount of people who could get to see the show. That's why we've decided to bring it back for one more performance this year."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play takes audiences backstage with Lady Christina at the end of what could be her final show. Christina is tired of metro-sexual audiences looking for something a little risqué that they can tell their mothers about, she's tired of young drag queens who make it look so easy, and she's tired of having to put on the make-up and become someone else every night. But can Christopher Laneghan, the man behind the make-up, live if living is without her?

READ THIS: Marc Almond announces solo show in Derbyshire

After the one-night performance in Buxton, Make-up will move on to Salford for GM Fringe before heading for a full run at the Edinburgh Festival.

Make-up was one of the few plays that managed to premiere in 2020, opening at Brighton Fringe in October that year. The play was also streamed to worldwide audiences as part of the Marsh Stream International Solo Fest, organised by the Marsh Theatre, San Francisco in the same month. In 2021 it returned to Brighton before a four-day run at Underground Venues for Buxton Fringe.