Marc Almond announces solo show in Derbyshire - here's how to get tickets

Chart-topping singer Marc Almond has announced a new live show date in Derbyshire as part of his rescheduled tour.

By Gay Bolton
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 5:30 am
Marc Almond will perform a solo show at Buxton Opera House on October 20, 2022.
Marc will be performing at Buxton Opera House on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Best known as the singer with Soft Cell, Marc will sing songs from his last top 20 solo album, Chaos and a Dancing Star, released in 2020, plus favourites from his extensive catalogue and his biggest hits.

Not only will this be the first outing of Marc’s solo album, Soft Cell have also released a UK chart top 10 album Happiness Not Included which includes the much celebrated No.1 single Purple Zone featuring the Pet Shop Boys.

Soft Cell scored their first number one in 1981 with Tainted Love. Seven years later Marc was back at the top of the charts after collaborating with Gene Pitney on Something’s Gotten Hold Of My Heart.

Tickets are priced from £31 to see Marc’s solo show in Buxton. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

