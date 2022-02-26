Award-winning musical Dreamgirls will hit Sheffield with sparkling mix of disco and soul

Dreamgirls is touring to Sheffield Lyceum Theatre (photo: Matt Crockett)

Direct from the West End, Dreamgirls will enjoy a two-week run at the Lyceum Theatre from March 8 to 19, 2022.

The production features the classic songs And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going, Listen, I Am Changing and One Night Only.

Dreamgirls is the story of Effie, Lorrell and Deena, three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history, whose experiences will test their friendships to the very limit.

This award-winning production of Dreamgirls is directed and choreographed by Olivier and Tony Award-winning Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Disney’s Aladdin and Something Rotten!), with set and costume design by Tim Hatley.

Dreamgirls had its critically acclaimed West End première in December 2016 at London’s Savoy Theatre, 35 years on from opening on Broadway.

Critics were full of praise for the production. The Independent described Dreamgirls as: “A full-throttle fast-moving blast of a production” while the Daily Express commented: “A glittering tour de force of disco and soul.”

The Original London Cast Recording of the hit West End musical Dreamgirls is available via Sony Masterworks Broadway.

After launching on Broadway in 1981 Dreamgirls went on to win six Tony Awards and its original cast recording won two Grammy Awards for best musical album and best vocal performance for Jennifer Holliday’s And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.

The 2006 motion picture adaptation of Dreamgirls starred Jennifer Hudson (winning her an Oscar for best supporting actress), Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

Performances will take place at 7.45pm every night except Sunday, March 13, with additional matinees on Thursdays, March 10 and 17, at 2pm, Saturdays, March 12 and 19 at 3pm.

Tickets from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk