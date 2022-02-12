Telly's Dallas legend Patrick Duffy stars in thriller touring to Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre
Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days actress Linda Purl will be flying in from Hollywood to head the cast of a thriller which is touring to Chesterfield.
Patrick, who played Bobby Ewing for 12 years in the long-running American soap, and Linda, who appeared in Homeland, will star in Catch Me If You Can at the Pomegranate Theatre from May 3 to 7,2022.
They team up with Gray O’Brien (Peak Practice; Coronation Street) and Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier) in the production by Bill Kenwright.
Catch Me If You Can is described as an entertaining mystery about an inspector called to investigate the disappearance of a newly married woman.
To book tickets, call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
