Telly's Dallas legend Patrick Duffy stars in thriller touring to Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days actress Linda Purl will be flying in from Hollywood to head the cast of a thriller which is touring to Chesterfield.

By Gay Bolton
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 9:08 am
Updated Saturday, 12th February 2022, 9:09 am
Patrick Duffy will star in Catch Me If You Can at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield (photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images).
Patrick Duffy will star in Catch Me If You Can at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield (photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images).

Patrick, who played Bobby Ewing for 12 years in the long-running American soap, and Linda, who appeared in Homeland, will star in Catch Me If You Can at the Pomegranate Theatre from May 3 to 7,2022.

They team up with Gray O’Brien (Peak Practice; Coronation Street) and Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier) in the production by Bill Kenwright.

Catch Me If You Can is described as an entertaining mystery about an inspector called to investigate the disappearance of a newly married woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

To book tickets, call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

READ THIS: Stars’ songwriter Eliot Kennedy plugs debut album at concert in Sheffield

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Hollywood