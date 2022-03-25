Award-winner Scott Bennett tops comedy show in Bolsover

Three-times winner of the Midlands Act of the Year, Scott tops a line-up of four comedians who will be performing at the town’s Assembly Rooms on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Two award-winning comedians are also on the bill for Bolsover. Barry Dodd has supported Jason Manford on tour and been a finalist in comedy competitions such as Jimmy Carr’s Comedy Idol and Jongleurs Last Laugh Comedy Search. Kellii Taylor is not only gifted at making people laugh but is also renowned for being a hairdresser, beautician, life coach and spiritualist.