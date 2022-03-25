Award-winner Scott Bennett tops comedy show in Bolsover
Professional comedy returns to Bolsover with a show headlined by award-winning Scott Bennett.
Three-times winner of the Midlands Act of the Year, Scott tops a line-up of four comedians who will be performing at the town’s Assembly Rooms on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Scott recently appeared on BBC television’s Live at the Apollo.
Two award-winning comedians are also on the bill for Bolsover. Barry Dodd has supported Jason Manford on tour and been a finalist in comedy competitions such as Jimmy Carr’s Comedy Idol and Jongleurs Last Laugh Comedy Search. Kellii Taylor is not only gifted at making people laugh but is also renowned for being a hairdresser, beautician, life coach and spiritualist.
The line-up is completed by Dawn Bailey whose topics cover joining the dating scene at 50 and failing to follow a healthy lifestyle.
Tickets £10, go to www.wegottickets.com/event/539241
