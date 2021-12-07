In Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas Live which tours to the City Hall on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, Adam shares entries from his festive diaries

alongside original stand-up and Christmas songs. It’s his love letter to all those who spend the holidays on the NHS front line, removing babies, chocolate wrappers, remote controls, fairy lights and other objects from the various places they get stuck.

During the pandemic, Adam applied to return to work on the wards himself and organised and edited Dear NHS, an anthology of other celebrities’ love letters to the NHS, which was an instant Sunday Times number one and raised £425,000 for related charities.

Adam Kay presents Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas at Sheffield City Hall on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas is the sequel to Adam’s 2017 memoir This Is Going to Hurt, a collection of his diary entries covering his medical training from 2004 until 2010, when he resigned because of the mental and emotional strain.

Adam said: ““The reaction to my previous show was just a reflection of the love we all, rightly, have for the NHS – plus a natural interest in peering behind the hospital curtain to find out what doctors really get up to. Plus, a lot of the stories are absolutely disgusting, which turns out has an appeal.

“I’ve had a couple of years to think of some new jokes and the pandemic can’t be ignored. I realise people don’t particularly want to go out and be reminded of the main thing they’re trying to forget about, but the show is basically a love letter to the NHS, and they’ve never deserved more love than after the 18 months they’ve all just had.”

Tickets cost £24.25, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk