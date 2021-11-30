Solve the clues on Chesterfield's Elf Trail for the chance to win a family pass to Matlock Farm Park
Families are invited to solve the clues on Chesterfield’s festive Elf Trail to be in with a chance of winning an annual pass to a popular visitor attraction.
The cheeky elves have left some clues on how to find them at www.chesterfield.co.uk/christmas/elf-trail and want you to spot them around the town centre in this special game.
When you find one of the elves you can scan the ‘Elf QR Code’ which gives you access to some very special and secret Elf webpages, which are hidden on the Destination Chesterfield Christmas website.
On the webpages you will find out more about each elf and you’ll see their special letter. Collect all the letters – spell out the secret elf word – and you will be entered into a competition to win an annual family pass for Matlock Farm Park.
You’ll also find discounts and gift guides for shopping locally to support your local high street this Christmas.