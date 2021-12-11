An Evening Inside No. 9 is heading for Sheffield and Nottingham

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith will be talking about their hit television comedy anthology Inside No 9 at presentations in Sheffield and Nottingham.

Steve and Reece will share behind-the-scenes stories and shocking secrets from some of their most memorable episodes and answering fans’ questions.

Their award-winning creation has so far clocked up 37 episodes on BBC televison channels since first airing in 2014.

‘An Evening Inside No 9’ will visit Sheffield City Hall on December 12, 2021 and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on December 18.

Reece and Steve said: “We have been talked into leaving our houses and touring the country to see you all in person. It’s been a while since we went anywhere other than in front of the fridge, so we are looking forward to it.”

The pair will be interviewed on stage by Mark Salisbury, author of the newly published book ‘The Insider’s Guide to Inside No. 9’.

Steve and Reece have appeared in every episode of their work, either individually or together. Their creation has attracted star guests include Sheridan Smith, Alison Steadman, Keeley Hawes, Felicity Kendal, Tamzin Outhwaite, Rula Lenska, Derek Jacobi and Philip Glenister.

Tickets for Sheffield cost £30.19, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk; tickets for Nottingham cost £27.50; go to www.trch.co.uk