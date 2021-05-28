Alan Partridge live show tours to Sheffield Arena -find out how to get tickets

The alter ego of award-winning comedian Steve Coogan will be performing at Sheffield Arena on April 30, 2022.

Tickets will be released this Saturday, May 29, at 9am online from www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

Love him or loathe him, we all love Alan Partridge.

Alan Partridge will tour to Sheffield Arena on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Trevor Leighton.

Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions. And now, in a country riven with discord and disease, Alan is touring the country with a message of hope.

Welcome to Strategem With Alan Partridge, a live show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure.

Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan combines all these roles and more. It’s a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow.