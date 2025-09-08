Pirates Love Underpants will be lighting up the stage of Buxton Opera House on November 1 and 2, 2025.

Shiver me timbers! Pirates Love Underpants – the family favourite picture book – will be brought to life on stage in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join a band of swashbuckling pirates on their quest to find the fabled Pants of Gold for the Captain’s treasure chest! Dodge hungry crocs beneath Long-John Bridge, bob upon the waves of Big Knickers Bay, spot sharks in fancy underpants and trek across Three Pants Ridge.

This family friendly adventure, which lands on stage at Buxton Opera House on November 1 and 2, 2025, has music, puppetry and glittering pants of gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 50-minute show, which has no interval, is suitable for children over the age of one year old.

Based on Claire Freedman and Ben Cort’s much-loved tale, the stage adaptation is by Brad Fitt and is directed by Cara Nolan, associate director at Curve Theatre in Leicester.

Tickets cost £18 (adult) and £16 (child), available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.