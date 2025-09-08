Ahoy me hearties! Pirates Love Underpants with puppetry and music is charting a course to Derbyshire theatre

By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Sep 2025, 08:44 BST
Pirates Love Underpants will be lighting up the stage of Buxton Opera House on November 1 and 2, 2025.placeholder image
Pirates Love Underpants will be lighting up the stage of Buxton Opera House on November 1 and 2, 2025.
Shiver me timbers! Pirates Love Underpants – the family favourite picture book – will be brought to life on stage in Derbyshire.

Join a band of swashbuckling pirates on their quest to find the fabled Pants of Gold for the Captain’s treasure chest! Dodge hungry crocs beneath Long-John Bridge, bob upon the waves of Big Knickers Bay, spot sharks in fancy underpants and trek across Three Pants Ridge.

This family friendly adventure, which lands on stage at Buxton Opera House on November 1 and 2, 2025, has music, puppetry and glittering pants of gold.

The 50-minute show, which has no interval, is suitable for children over the age of one year old.

Based on Claire Freedman and Ben Cort’s much-loved tale, the stage adaptation is by Brad Fitt and is directed by Cara Nolan, associate director at Curve Theatre in Leicester.

Tickets cost £18 (adult) and £16 (child), available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

