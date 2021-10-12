Actor interprets timeless tale of socialism against backdrop of magic lantern show in Derbyshire village hall

A story of hardship among workers in Edwardian England will be brought to life in a one-man magic lantern show.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 6:30 am
Neil Gore in The Ragged Trousered Philanthropist which will be presented at the Florence Nightingale Hall, Holloway, on October 15, 2021.
Actor Neil Gore will present The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists at Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, on October 15, 2021, at 7.30pm.

Based on the 1914 novel by Robert Tressell, its story is set in the building trades where painters and decorators struggle to maintain themselves and their families amid the constant fear of unemployment, while renovating a large townhouse for the local mayor.

Projected animation, conjuring tricks, live music and song feature in Neil’s interpretation of this timeless story of socialism and political awakening.

Tickets £12 (adult) and £9 (child, 12 to 16 years). Go to www.ticketsource.co.uk or call Dave on 01773 856545.

