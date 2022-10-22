Set on a dreamy Greek island, the show tells the story of Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known which brings her mum face to face with three men from her romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget.MAMMA MIA! is a record-breaking super trouper of a show that has been seen by more than 65 million people worldwide, in 50 productions and 16 different languages.

READ THIS: Strictly Come Dancing Live tour waltzes into Nottingham Sheffield arenas – here’s how to get ticketsIt’s staggering to think that many theatre pundits feared MAMMA MIA! would be a flop when it opened in London’s West End 23 years ago. Judy Craymer, the visionary producer who dreamed up the idea for the show, said: “A lot of people doubted us. The Lion King opened about the same time, and we were very modest by comparison. Many were expecting a kind of ABBA tribute show about the band – they were constantly asking me who was going to play Frida and Agnetha.” Even ABBA songsmiths Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus had their doubts: “They said, OK Judy, it’ll be a small show, just in London, and if it doesn’t work it’ll close.” They needn’t have worried.MAMMA MIA! has given birth to two films, the first sinking the mighty Titanic at the box office and the second proving the most successful movie sequel of all time.During lockdown in 2020 Judy was planning for a third MAMMA MIA! film. She said: “There are lots of wonderful ABBA songs that we haven’t yet mined, and Björn and Benny have written a couple of new ones."