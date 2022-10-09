Strictly Come Dancing Live tour waltzes into Nottingham and Sheffield arenas - here's how to get tickets

Janette Manrara will present Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour shows in Nottingham and Sheffield (photo: Trevor Leighton)

Tickets are now on sale for three shows at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on January 24 and 25 and two shows at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield, on January 31, 2023.

The tour will also see the welcome return of Janette Manrara, who will host the supersized sparkle-filled shows. Janette said: “It is the most incredible experience to be part of this epic production, bringing all we love about the TV series to hundreds of thousands of people around the UK.”

The 2023 tour will be directed once again by the A-MAZ-ING Strictly TV Judge Craig Revel Horwood. The show will feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show, together with the Strictly Live Band, a great way to celebrate the 20th series of this entertainment phenomenon. Further casting announcements will be made soon.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Anton Du Beke said: "I'm so excited to join my fellow TV judges on the Strictly 2023 tour and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with audiences around the UK."

Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the judging panel, and it will be lovely to have Anton with us. It’s always so much fun! The audiences at the arena shows are phenomenal and it’s so nice to get to see everyone and perform for you all – I can’t wait for January when we get the show on the road!”

Craig Revel Horwood said: “I'm thrilled to be back directing and judging the 2023 tour. This tour is going to be bigger and better than ever before – my imagination is running wild! With Anton joining the judging panel, one word, three syllables: FAB-U-LOUS!”

Strictly's Live Tour is no different to BBC One’s hugely popular show, showcasing all the amazing choreography and fantastic live music that Strictly is famous for, so that audiences around the UK can experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage.

Arena audiences can not only watch the spectacular stars in action as they perform roof-raising routines, but they are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show. The tour judges will provide their invaluable wisdom, advice and scores at each performance, but the audience vote via text for their favourite couple, and it is ultimately their votes that will decide who wins!

Advertisement Hide Ad

As in 2022, each performance of the tour will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens either side of the stage so that attendees can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

Shows in Nottingham on January 24 will start at 7.30pm and on January 25 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. For tickets, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com