The Peacock at Rowsley welcomes back its iconic Sunday lunch

The Peacock at Rowsley, one of the Peak District’s most treasured luxury boutique hotels and fine dining restaurants, is delighted to announce the long-awaited return of its renowned Sunday lunch.

After a hiatus following the pandemic, the beloved Sunday experience has been reintroduced, featuring the finest seasonal ingredients and an outstanding dining experience that brings together tradition and culinary excellence.

Head Chef Dan Smith, Michelin-trained and key to earning The Peacock at Rowsley its three AA Rosettes, has carefully crafted a Sunday lunch menu that celebrates the best of local produce and traditional flavours. Inspired by his own childhood memories of Sunday roasts with family, Dan has curated a menu that focuses on quality, great technique, and the very best ingredients.

“We’re so pleased to be bringing Sunday lunch back,” says Dan Smith. “For me, it’s always been about family, tradition, and the joy of sharing great food. This menu is inspired by the Sunday roasts I grew up with - using local, seasonal ingredients and cooking them to perfection. We haven’t overcomplicated things but have made sure every dish is full of flavour, from the perfectly roasted meats and crispy roast potatoes to the homemade Yorkshire puddings and gravy.”

The Sunday lunch at The Peacock at Rowsley is a set menu consisting of three courses and features some delicious options, such as:

House smoked salmon, oyster mayonnaise, cucumber, seaweed and lime

Roast Derbyshire Beef Sirloin with glazed carrot, Roscoff onion and house gravy

Roast Local Pork Belly with stuffing, parsnip, Hispi cabbage, and apple sauce

Prune and Armagnac Bakewell Tart with clotted cream ice cream for dessert

All roasts are served with Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes and cauliflower cheese.

The full menu offers a variety of starters, mains, and desserts, all showcasing the finest local produce. It is priced at £55 for 3 courses with the option to add coffee and homemade petit fours for £6 per person.

All of the meat served in the Sunday lunch is locally sourced, including tender sirloin aged on the bone, and pork from E W Coates Butchers, just five minutes down the road in Darley Dale.

“We’ve worked with Coates Butchers for many years now, and they are a third-generation local family business we trust,” says Dan. “When I first started, I liaised with Roger, who then passed the business on to his son Nick and his wife Tanya. Nick knows exactly what we want and understands our high standards. They never let us down - everything they supply is top-notch, and it’s essential to the quality of our Sunday lunch.”

The vegetables are seasonal, and even the bread and butter are made fresh on-site. “It’s all about the ingredients,” adds Dan. “We use the finest local produce and cook it with love. Everything is homemade by our team of talented chefs and reflects the quality we’re committed to offering.”

For Dan, Sunday lunch is not just about the food, but the experience of slowing down and spending quality time with loved ones. “I want every guest to feel like they can take their time, enjoy the meal, and relax in our beautiful setting,” he adds. “Whether it’s winter when we have the fires roaring or the long, sunny days of spring and summer, the atmosphere at The Peacock makes it the perfect place for a leisurely Sunday lunch.”