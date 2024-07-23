The Olympics come to Vicar Lane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of Vicar Lane’s summer of sport, visitors are invited to pull up a deckchair and watch the Olympics on their big screen from 26th July until 11th August and enjoy an Olympic themed day.

The full Olympic schedule can be found at https://www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk/whats_on/watch-the-olympics/

The pop-up giant games will also be out on the green in St James’ Square for families to enjoy.

Visitors can choose from Giant Chess, Connect Four or Table Tennis for a competitive game in the sunshine.

Watch the Olympics at Vicar Lane

Families can also get involved in FREE Olympic themed activities. The young Olympians will receive a passport on their first visit and be challenged to collect stamps each time they come to Vicar Lane. A prize will be awarded on their third visit and they will be entered into a prize draw if all stamps are collected.

To celebrate the start of the Olympics, Vicar Lane will hold an Olympic themed day on Saturday 27th July, filled with fun sport challenges, arts and crafts and lots more.

To see the full schedule of events this Summer at Vicar Lane, visit https://www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk/getting-here/a-summer-of-sport/

