The Christmas Orchestra comes to Derby Cathedral for the first time

The Christmas Orchestra

This winter, The Christmas Orchestra is bringing an enchanting live performance to Derby Cathedral on Tuesday 16th December. In the heart of the city, Derby Cathedral will host the Orchestra for the first time, filling the stunning Gothic space with festive music and spectacle.

The audience will enjoy a 16-piece chamber orchestra, arranged by Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conductor, Patrick Bailey. Performing festive favourites and timeless film soundtracks from classics such as Home Alone, Love Actually, The Holiday, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Muppet Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker, The Grinch, Polar Express, Harry Potter, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and Elf, the evening will also feature a dazzling light show for an unforgettable festive experience.

Matt Pooley, organiser of The Christmas Orchestra, added: “For the first time in Derby Cathedral, we’re sharing an event that celebrates the very best of Christmas - classic carols and iconic film soundtracks woven into one unforgettable night of festive magic. After last year’s sell-out run, it’s a privilege to bring the show here and share the magic with a new crowd. Tickets are already flying, so we recommend booking quickly.”

After a completely sold-out 2024 tour — and with many 2025 dates already selling out — demand for tickets is at an all-time high. This year promises to be bigger and more magical than ever.

Where? Derby Cathedral, DE1 3GP

When? Tuesday 16th December at 7pm and 9.30pm

How? Tickets from £32

For more information, presale sign-up, or to book tickets, please visit: www.thechristmasorchestra.co.uk