Say ‘yes’ to new friendships at special taster events

Photo caption: Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows invites local residents to try its friendly group at special Friendship Month taster events.

Friendly society, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows is inviting Derbyshire residents to a series of special taster events as part of its annual Friendship Month celebrations this September.

The local not-for-profit group, made up of around 300 members, mostly older adults, is appealing for people to push past any uncertainty or self-doubt, and to say ‘yes’ to giving their friendly group a try.

There are plenty of September events to join in with, including a coffee morning on Wednesday 17th September at Chester Street Club at 11am where you can learn more about the society. There will also be a ten pin bowling session, Friday evening meal and walking group, to name just a few.

Promising a warm welcome to any newcomers, Social Organiser for Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows, Trudy Ford, said: “Trying new activities inevitably puts us in situations where we might feel uncomfortable or a little out of place – but that’s all part of the experience. People who try us always leave saying they wish they hadn’t worried so much and they were pleased they came along.

“It’s easy to say ‘no’ to anything that challenges our regular habits. But these tasters have been specifically designed to put you at ease.

“Saying ‘yes’ to giving something new a try, especially a shared experience, has so many rewards, especially for wellbeing.

“Good company boosts your mood, builds your social confidence, and keeps your brain and body active. Plus, what often gets overlooked is that when you create a new circle of friends, you’re also creating a supportive network for when you might need a helping hand.”

Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows has been celebrating Friendship Month since 2010, aiming to bring local people together through special taster events and to encourage the formation of new, supportive friendships.

The Oddfellows also runs around 60 online social events through Zoom each month which are free and open to the general public.

Mick, from Hasland, has been a member of Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows for 3 years.

He said: “You have your routine, and that’s fine, but it’s important to break out of it from time to time – to try a new cafe, walk or to have a lovely conversation with someone outside of your family or regular friendships.

“You find out so many interesting things, and have stories to share afterwards. It lifts your spirits. You should never stop learning, or challenging yourself.

“If you’re nervous, don’t be. We’ve all been there and understand how nerve-wracking it can feel. Give the event host a call beforehand and then that’s one new friend you’ve made already!”

Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows is one of 96 branches of the Oddfellows, which is one of the oldest and largest friendly societies in the UK.

The Society aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to take part in fundraising and volunteering initiatives.

To register an interest in attending one of Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows’ Friendship Month taster events, or to find out more about the group and its activities, email [email protected], call our office on 01246 273076, or request a local info pack at www.friendshipmonth.com