Rave reviews for Classic Ibiza ahead of Chatsworth House return this Saturday

Ahead of Classic Ibiza’s return to Chatsworth House this Saturday, the show kicked off its 10th anniversary tour in style last weekend to a sold-out audience at Warwickshire’s Ragley Hall.

Stephen Hussey’s 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) performed an incredible “best of” set of over 50 house classics from the show’s decade-long repertoire. The concert also featured a special guest performance from London Community Gospel Choir (LCGC), who added their soulful and uplifting vocals to a number of tracks during the evening.

Plaudits for the first show of Classic Ibiza’s 2025 summer tour have been pouring in via its social channels.

Concertgoer Blue Sunshine, summed things up perfectly: “Absolutely superb event! Great organisation and atmosphere, and so much talent on that stage! Best time I’ve had in so long and I’ll be back every year, long may it continue.”

Fellow reveller, Nadia Elizabeth Watt, commented: “My first time and it was amazing, bringing the whole family next year.”

Sam Fisher added on Facebook: “Absolutely amazing night. 2nd time I’ve been and came with people who have never been before and was not sure what to expect. They are now converted, and we are looking forward to coming back next year. Thank you xx”

Here are the show timings for Chatsworth House on Saturday 12 July:

17.30 – Car parks & Gates open

18.30 – Afro/Latin DJ Set with Jose Luis, featuring London Community Gospel Choir. A mix of Afro/Latin flavour house and gospel vocal harmonies

20.00 – Ghost Ship Sundowner Set with Urban Soul Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Hussey, and featuring London Community Gospel Choir. Party atmosphere from the first note, with LCGC bringing a fresh dynamic

21.00 – Deep House DJ Set with Goldierocks. Spinning classic and current Ibiza anthems

21.30 – Dance Set with Urban Soul Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Hussey. Upping the ante with back-to-back dance anthems, plus lights, lasers & pyros

23:00 – Concert finishes.

Car-parking is free, bring your own picnic, or visit the local street-food vendors and Adnams Bar on site. Just don’t forget to pack your dancing shoes and be ready to soak up the family-friendly vibe!

Classic Ibiza, sponsored by Adnams Ghost Ship, is proud to support Chatsworth House Trust and Ashgate Hospice. Limited tickets are still available for the show. Visit: classicibiza.co.uk