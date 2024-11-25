RAF Veteran walking 100 miles through the Peak District to raise money for Armed Forces charity

Macclesfield resident and RAF Veteran, Jack Roberts, is embarking on a 100-mile trek through the rugged Peak District.

His challenge is part of the leading Armed Forces charity Walking With The Wounded’s (WWTW) ‘Walking Home’ campaign.

During his time in the RAF, Jack completed two tours in Afghanistan in 2009 and 2011 as a Force Protection member of the Medical Emergency Response Team. Following harrowing experiences, he was diagnosed with PTSD and received critical support from WWTW.

Reflecting on why he chose to take part in ‘Walking Home,’ Jack said, “With support from Walking With The Wounded, I was diagnosed with PTSD and underwent 16 sessions of EMDR therapy. While it wasn’t the 'magic wand' I had hoped for, it gave me tools to manage the intrusive thoughts.

Jack Roberts during his time in the RAF

"Now, I’m on a long journey to recovery and can finally see some light at the end of the tunnel. I want to give back by raising £1,000 to help other veterans who are facing mental health challenges after leaving the Armed Forces. I’m proof that with the right support and a willingness to seek help, you can find your feet again after Service.”

The Walking Home campaign was launched by former Army Reservist and presenter of the BBC’s Escape to the Country, Jules Hudson. Jules took part in a sponsored walk at Monmouth Castle where his former regiment, the Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers, is stationed. Alongside him were local cadets from Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force and Monmouth School Combined Cadet Force.

Latest research commissioned by WWTW shows 6 out of 10 veterans at least sometimes experience feelings of loneliness, a 10% increase on the same statistic for the general public. As daylight hours decrease during winter, it’s common for feelings of loneliness to increase, meaning now is the time to show support for our veterans.

As well as combating loneliness, this year’s motto of ‘Let’s Talk’ looks to encourage conversations about mental health more widely. The research highlighted outdoor exercise as veterans’ most popular mental health boosting activity, a contrast to the general public which showed socialising with friends and family as its primary mental health booster. Data also showed 90% of veterans agree that the key to improving mental health is spending sufficient time outdoors.

Jack Roberts on his Peak District walk

On his pride at being the face of this year’s campaign, Jules Hudson said: “I am immensely proud to be supporting such a worthy fundraising campaign. Veterans are rightly admired for their courage in serving our country yet the mental, physical, and social challenges they face when returning to civilian life can easily be lost on us as the general public.

“By taking part in this year’s Walking Home fundraiser, I hope to inspire as many Brits as possible to follow suit in contributing to the excellent work Walking With The Wounded continues to do for our veterans.”

Tony Hulton, WWTW CEO, added: “The festive season is an ideal time for friends, families, and service members to come together to tackle the winter blues, enjoy the outdoors, and take on a sponsored walk to support those who served. This year’s ‘Walking Home. Let’s Talk’ campaign encourages everyone to break the silence around mental health and start meaningful conversations. A huge thank you to all who have already signed up for Walking Home. Your support will help transform the lives of veterans and their family members.”

As well as supporting veterans with mental health, physical health, and social support, another key focus is to educate the general public on the often misunderstood struggles veterans’ face post-service. Over half (54%) of the general public feel upholding mental health is the biggest challenge facing veterans when returning to civilian life.

Yet, when asked on whether they feel veterans receive the appropriate level of mental health support, just 21% of the general public agreed, highlighting how this year’s Walking Home fundraising effort is the ideal time to take part in supporting our veterans this winter.

To add to the more than £2 million raised in the past decade of the annual Walking Home fundraisers, 2024’s participants are invited to once again take on a sponsored walk alongside friends, family, or colleagues. There is no minimum distance or fundraising target.

Sign-up: www.walking-home.walkingwiththewounded.org.uk