Popular Christmas night market returns to Derby’s Sadler Gate

Following the huge success of last year’s Night Market the businesses in Derby’s iconic Sadler Gate have joined forces again to bring back their festive night market on Thursday 28th November between 5pm and 9.00pm.

More than 70 local artisan makers, food and drink producers and Sadler Gate hospitality venues will showcase their wares, promising something for everyone – whatever their palate or pocket.

Visitors will be invited to follow a festive trail along the street, inside Sadler Gate businesses, into The Strand Arcade and then onto the Down to Earth Electric Daisy communal gardens.

Under the twinkling festive lights, street entertainment will reflect the street’s historical heritage.

Carol singers at last year's Christmas night market in Sadler Gate

The night market has been organised by the Love Sadler Gate group, made up of business owners in the street and headed by Paul Hurst, owner of The Old Bell Hotel; Emma Shaw from Mr Shaw’s House and Kay Samson, owner of Tubo gift shop.

Paul Hurst has been a long-time business owner in Sadler Gate and welcomed the opportunity to share his passion for the street.

Paul Hurst said: “We are delighted to bring the Christmas Night Market back again this November. Last year thousands visited us and the atmosphere and feedback really was incredible”

“We want the Night Market to be a lovely event for all the family to enjoy where visitors can experience the warmth and vibrancy of our Sadler Gate community.”

Last year's first Christmas night market in Sadler Gate

James and Louisa Hurdis are directors of Canopy and are hosting artisan makers in their shop in Sadler Gate.

They continued: “After last years successful event We’re really excited to be involved in the Night Market once more which will be a great start to the festive season and if it is anything like last year, it really is going to be a great atmosphere in Sadler Gate.”

Artisan maker Louise Munro from Only Pots added: “I'm thrilled to be back, This is by far one of my favourite Markets and it brings with it such an incredible atmosphere, I Love it”

And Suzanne Penn from Melbourne Soap concluded: “The atmosphere at the Sadler Gate Markets are electric, organised so well by the team ensuring everyone has an great time. They create an amazing quality offering, with music, food, shopping and entertainment, a fabulous evening out”

This year the Love Sadler Gate Group have hosted many large-scale events that have attracted thousands of people to the much loved street, with lots more promised for 2025.

Free parking will be available at Darwin carpark from 3pm on Thursday 28th November until the following morning.

For more information about this and future events, follow Love Sadler Gate on social media channels.