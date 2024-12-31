Motorsport event comes to Uttoxeter racecourse
The Staffordshire Motorsport Show features six live rally stages.
A whole host of rallying legends through the numerous eras of rallying will not only be ondisplay, but they will be doing what they were built to do.
However, this is the Staffordshire Motorsport Show. It's not just six stages of live rally. TheIgnition Events team have gathered together a massive collection of Motorsport vehicles from various disciplines!
That's right, we have RallyCross, Cross-country, Modstocks & Grand Prix Midgets! We evenhave our very own Oval zone! The Oval Zone will be hosting LIVE heritage Stock cardemonstrations throughout the day. We will have our Modstocks running at various times,guaranteeing that if you have an ounce of petrol in your veins, your hair will be standing on end!
All motorsport attending is subject to 2025 fixtures
The Staffordshire Motorsport Show has something for all of the family. From our massiveselection of static display vehicles to our trade & food arena. This is going to be the 1st of June that nobody will forget!
We have everything for the petrol heads & the kids. Arts & crafts, car displays, kidsentertainment, show & shine Concordia, fine foods & so much more.There is ample free secure parking & under 16s go free!!!! Tickets are selling fast & at only £15 per adult you can see why!
To book your tickets & avoid disappointment get yourselves tohttps://www.powerofmotorsport.co.uk/event-tickets/We look forward to welcoming you to the first annual Staffordshire Motorsport Show!