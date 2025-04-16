May the Fleurs be with you: Local charity springs into action to raise funds for disadvantaged families in Greater Manchester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North West has seen some welcome sunshine this month, encouraging many to spend time outside sprucing up gardens and outdoor areas.

For those keen to highlight their outdoor space further – be that brightening up balconies, colour-coordinating courtyards, or going full out in the garden with floral decorative boarders – this year’s annual Mellor Country House (MCH) Charity plant sale has something for everyone.

Nestled in three acres of gardens and woodland in the pretty Stockport village of Mellor – situated on the border of Greater Manchester and the High Peak – is the Mellor Country House. A UK charity that has been changing lives since its inception at the end of the 19th century, by providing much needed respite for disadvantaged families, elderly visitors, carers, groups and individuals from areas in Stockport, Manchester and Salford.

Each year, this small self-funded charity, which relies solely on a committee of volunteers, hosts its popular plant sale within the grounds of the beautiful Edwardian building of Mellor Country House. This year’s annual event is to be held on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th May from 10am – 4pm – a weekend set to burst with floral offerings, beautiful plants and an array of show-stopping hanging baskets.

All plants are priced between £2 - £3, with hanging baskets starting at £15. There are also light refreshments on sale including the MCH famous cream teas, home baked treats and delicious bacon butties!

Katie Clark, volunteer for Mellor Country House, shares: “The annual plant sale is an important fund-raising event for MCH, and like many other charities, we’re working very hard to fundraise during difficult times whilst ensuring our guests can purchase quality items at an affordable price.

“Our fundraising activities ensure that we can continue to provide short self-catering breaks to those who otherwise wouldn’t get any respite from the hardships of their day-to-day lives. The escape we provide has literally been lifesaving to some individuals, and without the much-needed funds required to keep the charity’s head above water, we wouldn’t be able to continue to help people in dire need of a break.”

Plants can also be pre-ordered via the website https://www.mellorcountryhouse.co.uk with online ordering open until 12th May.

The charity is also calling green-fingered locals and those with a little spare time on their hands to become Friends of Mellor Country House and assist with gardening and general exterior maintenance of the grounds of the home. For more information on becoming a Friend or for details on upcoming activities please contact [email protected] for further assistance.