Make a squelch at first ever World Mud Pie Championships

Competitors from across the UK are being invited to muck in and make the inaugural World Mud Pie Championships a squelching success this Easter.

The event is being held until Bank Holiday Monday 21st April as part of an exciting range of action-packed family activities at Manor Farm Park & Woodlands, East Leake, which is on the border of Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Making a mud pie consists of creating a mixture of water and soil and playing or pretending to make food or a pie and has been a children's activity or game for generations.

Mud pies are not meant to be eaten (although they can be thrown in the face!) and are widely recognised for aiding a child’s development through creativity, imagination and learning to use their hands for complicated tasks.

Competitors can enter the World Championships by filming their mud pie creating, either at the dedicated Mud Pie Zone at Manor Farm Park & Woodlands, at home, or wherever they find mud, and posting the footage in the comments under the World Mud Pie Championships posts on the farm’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/manorfarmparkandwoodlands

Entries will be judged on creativity, use of decorations and splatability – the amount of mess created if thrown - with results announced the week beginning April 28th and the winner receiving a family day pass and a specially-created gold mud-al!

Now the hunt is on for expert judges to help find the first ever world champion.

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands Chief Operations Officer Jordan St Germain said: “We pride ourselves on providing a wide range of activities for children and the whole family and what better way to add to that than an old favourite like making mud pies. We can’t wait to see the entries.

“Understandably, as this is a new competition there is a shortage of recognised expert judges, so we are looking for anyone who can demonstrate their knowledge of mud pies or mud in general.”

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands offers a full day of fun for children and grown-ups alike and is the perfect destination for young families. Situated in more than 25 acres of countryside and just 10 minutes from the M1 motorway, it has more than 20 different species of animals to see, woodlands to explore and both indoor and outdoor play areas to discover.

Other activities at Manor Farm Park & Woodlands this Easter include:

Meet the fluffy Easter chicks.

Take a photo with the Easter Bunny and pick your favourite treats from the sweet cart.

Complete the Easter trail challenges as you explore the farm.

And dance like nobody's watching (or listening!) at the silent disco.

Also included in the entry ticket is:

The Indoor Playbarn, Nottinghamshire's biggest indoor play centre.

The World of Dinosaur Roar! Discovery Trail.

A daily falconry demonstration (weather permitting).

And a full day of animal activities, including animal petting and donkey grooming

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands is dedicated to environmental conservation and community engagement. The park provides a range of activities and events that cater to families and nature enthusiasts alike. From seasonal attractions to educational programs, it offers a memorable and enriching experience for all visitors.

If you think you have what it takes to be a mud pie judge, contact Jordan St Germain at [email protected]

For further information go to www.manorfarm.info