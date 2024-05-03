Local band's successful bid for grant funds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burbage Band (Buxton) is already well ahead with the planning of their premiere concert for the Buxton Fringe Festival in July.

The Band is a member of Brass Band England, the umbrella organisation for brass bands in England & Wales. With their valuable assistance the Band has successfully applied to Arts Council England and The Heritage Lottery Fund for Grant Funding to perform a very special concert entitled "Burbage Works - A Musical Journey" as part of the Buxton Festival Fringe. The Band will not only be performing music (some old favourites and some new compositions) but also words, poetry and visuals which help to paint a history of the continuous progress of the band from its inception in 1861, its enlistment as a Band in the Cheshire Regiment in the First World War and its progress to the present day where it is a First Section band in the National Brass Bands Championships.

The concert aims to provide its audience with a story that will allow the listener to learn more about their local band as well as its position at the heart of the Burbage community. At the same time the band will be celebrating an outstanding record of service to the band by its Musical Director Mr Steve Critchow who this year records 40 continuous years as a member of the band and 30 years as its conductor.

If anyone has available old photographs or memories of the Band, its former players, or other material relating to the Burbage area, Burbage families or businesses, the Band would love to hear from you. Please contact Peter on [email protected] or 01298 71436.