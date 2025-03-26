Lightsource bp to hold community consultation event for new Hurst Farm energy storage project proposal
The project will facilitate the integration of renewable energy into the grid, helping to support low-cost electricity and the enhanced reliability of the electricity grid.
Lightsource bp is inviting residents from the surrounding area to attend the community information event, where further details will be made available on the proposals. The event will be held in Tibshelf Village Hall, and residents are invited to drop in at any time between 3.30pm – 7.30pm. The Lightsource bp team will be on hand to discuss the planning proposal and gather feedback from the local community.
The proposed energy storage project will consist of approximately 40 battery containers, with a 40-year operational life, at the end of which the land will be returned to its original state. This project is a key facet of Lightsource bp’s mission to rapidly accelerate the transition to a low carbon future.
Lightsource bp energy storage projects are designed to be as a haven for local wildlife. A bespoke Biodiversity Management Plan will be developed ahead of construction, aiming to ensure the project enhances the site as much as possible for local wildlife. As part of this initiative, Lightsource bp’s planting, seeding and habitat creation plans will focus on native species. Lightsource bp is also eager to hear from wildlife enthusiasts and local schools that may be interested in playing a role in the ongoing monitoring of wildlife on the site as part of the company’s drive to contribute positively to all the communities hosting its projects.
The proposed fields have been chosen for proximity to a local grid connection, and are low-grade agricultural land, classified as 3b (not Best and Most Versatile). The fields are well-screened by local topography, which would limit any surrounding views of the energy storage project.
Aidan Collins, Head of Environmental Planning UK & Ireland, Lightsource bp said:
“Energy storage projects are a vital part of transitioning to a low-carbon electricity network, allowing us to balance the grid and increase the amount of locally generated renewable energy used across the UK. This contributes positively to energy security and lower electricity prices, making energy storage projects an important part of meeting the global rise in energy demand efficiently and more sustainably, which is a core aspect of Lightsource bp’s sustainability mission.
“We want to ensure that local communities in and around the proposed location have all the information they need about this project. We’re holding this information event to speak to elected representatives, local businesses and residents of the local community, and to gather feedback. This event is also a great way for the community to ask any questions they may have about the project or energy storage in general.”
Residents can obtain further information on the project, at any time, by getting in touch with the Lightsource bp team via [email protected] quoting ‘Hurst Farm’, or visiting the project webpage at www.lightsourcebp.com/uk/project/hurst-farm.