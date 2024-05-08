Learn more about George Stephenson and his life in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield Museum and Holy Trinity Church will be hosting the free event on Saturday 8 June from 10am to 4pm.

As well as being able to answer questions and pose for pictures the re-enactor will also be hosting two talks, at 11am he’ll be speaking about the life of George Stephenson and then at 2.30pm he’ll be explaining more about George’s life in Chesterfield. There will be handling objects and Victorian costumes to try. Refreshments and other activities will also be available.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This is a fantastic family event to learn more about George Stephenson and his connections with our town. I’m delighted that we can work with the church again this year to deliver this event. I hope lots of people take the opportunity to come and learn more about Stephenson and the role he played in shaping the modern world.”

The George Stephenson re-enactor with Chesterfield Museum staff

Holy Trinity Church is George Stephenson’s final resting place and features a stunning stained-glass window commissioned by his son Robert.

Reverend Jill Hancock of Holy Trinity Church said: “It’s a great privilege to host George Stephenson Day each year with Chesterfield Museum. It’s exciting to share our church’s history and the story of the railways with everyone. We look forward in welcoming everyone to join us for a day of learning and fun, and of course a sticky bun.”

The event is free to enter with donations being given to the charities Hope House and Worth.

