Kara Jane – In Limbo - Pre-order Now!

In just 8 short weeks, we will arrive at the pivotal 8th of August, also known as ‘Severe ME Day’, and it marks a monumental occasion—Kara’s second album, ‘In Limbo,’ will finally be unveiled to the world!

But what does ‘In Limbo’ truly signify? Why is it so profoundly essential to ensure that Kara’s poignant final words resonate with each of you?

Five years ago, Kara poured her heart and soul into her first album, ‘It’s still M.E.’ This creation held unimaginable significance for her; it was a profound reflection of her life’s journey, capturing the depths of her loss, anger, and pain, yet shining a radiant light on love. It became her cathartic expression, a powerful way to navigate the tumultuous waves of living with and losing so much to the relentless grip of the debilitating disease M.E.

Kara was determined that her life would never be squandered. Deep down, she understood that her time would be fleeting, and she was fiercely committed to making every moment count. More than anything, she aspired to leave behind a powerful legacy. Her existence couldn’t be in vain. With every sale and each heartfelt donation, she felt an unmistakable drive to not only endure but to elevate the cause, tirelessly raising funds and spreading awareness for those suffering from M.E.

Kara Jane - Fundraising Concert

Kara’s Album ‘It’s Still M.E‘ has soared to incredible heights, landing at No. 8 in the UK download charts, and that’s just the beginning! The map below illustrates the vast reach of Kara’s music, resonating with listeners far and wide, providing immense joy and inspiration to her family. It is heartening to know that her powerful melodies continue to touch hearts every single day, echoing across the globe.

Why ‘In Limbo’?

In the final months of Kara’s life, and perhaps for years before, she endured profound pain and suffering that made each day feel like an endless wait for her moment to ascend to heaven and reunite with her Father. That longed-for release could come at any moment, and there were countless instances when she came perilously close to crossing over, only to summon the strength to persevere. It was a heart-wrenching existence, a relentless state of being ‘In Limbo’.

A few months before Kara’s death, life was weighing heavily on her spirit. She found herself grappling with the thought that perhaps this was the end, that she had expended all her energy and had nothing more to offer the world. In those dark moments of profound despair, she could feel the vibrant essence of her short life dimming, as if it had lost all its significance. Yet, in a flicker of hope, David, her dad, gently urged her to consider that perhaps she still had a song to share, a melody waiting to escape her lips.

Kara Jane - In Limbo - Rear Cover

David left Kara with a whirlwind of emotions, igniting a fierce determination within her as she contemplated her final months. In that moment, ‘In Limbo’ emerged—a powerful testament to the loss of hope, the searing anger for the life unjustly taken from her, and an urgent need for solace. Featuring two soul-stirring songs from her sister’s perspective, this album dives deep into the haunting grief that family members endure as they bear witness to the suffering of their loved ones.

Get ready to be captivated!

In the coming weeks, we will unveil a captivating preview each week of a song from the album that holds so much significance. We will explore the profound meaning behind each song and share the heartfelt emotions Kara experienced in the months leading up to her passing. And, of course, we’ll provide those essential updates on how you can purchase the album, donate, and support Kara’s final wish to raise vital funds for biomedical research.

Until then, we wholeheartedly encourage you to secure your tickets for Kara’s fundraiser concert! Dive into the vibrant details in a recent post here and please, continue to purchase her CDs and clothing here to help us ignite a wave of support and raise as much money as possible!

Kara Jane - Music listened to world wide

Kara’s family wants to express their heartfelt gratitude to Kara’s incredible production team, whose names grace the back of the album cover below. We encourage everyone to connect with them on social media and extend your thanks for their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts!