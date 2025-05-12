Hotpod Yoga Chesterfield partners with calm to raise funds during Mental Health Awareness Week

Local hot yoga studio to host one-off charity classes for Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) as part of nationwide donation drive during annual awareness week.

Hot yoga is proven to be a powerful antidote to symptoms of stress and depression with 44% of adults who regularly participate registering a dramatic improvement in symptoms. Renowned dancer, TV personality, and CALM ambassador, Shirley Ballas, backs the collab noting how Hotpod Yoga is “highly beneficial to my own personal health and wellbeing

Hotpod Yoga Hove is proud to be supporting CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) - the suicide prevention charity that offers invaluable mental health support and services - with a series of fundraising activities at its Elder Way/Chesterfield based studio during Mental Health Awareness Week (May 12-18).

This year, Mental Health Awareness Week will celebrate the power and importance of community and to mark the occasion, Hotpod Yoga will be offering a new 'CALM Hotpod Flow' class on May 18th with 100% of proceeds going to CALM. The special-edition class will combine the most relaxing elements of signature Hotpod Flow classes and ‘Rest & Restore’ sessions, which are all about hitting ‘pause’ and are perfect for anyone who finds it hard to slow down and switch off.

Turning up the dial on a typical yoga class and deepening the effect, Hotpod Yoga is renowned for its immersive, unintimidating experience that brings together soothing heat, dim, glowing lights with a distinct and ambient purple hue, and calming music, all designed to relax and revitalise. This all takes place in the cocoon-like environment of the pod: a setting that transports its customers a million miles away from the everyday, restoring both body and mind. During the week, Hotpod Yoga Chesterfield will also be offering an exclusive CALM Class Pack, which will entitle patrons to three classes for just £30, with 50% of the proceeds shared with CALM - the charity who provide life-saving services, information and advice to those struggling with life, helping them to navigate the issues that can make us feel miserable. “We are delighted to be supporting CALM during Mental Health Awareness Week” says Chris Wilkinson, owner of Hotpod Yoga Chesterfield, “it is a timely opportunity to focus on the importance of looking after our mental health, but it also provides a platform that encourages the establishing of regular, positive habits that can support our mental, and physical, wellbeing.”

Hotpod Yoga, the UK’s biggest yoga business, has established a nationwide partnership with CALM and is aiming to raise £10,000 during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Hot yoga is proven to be a powerful antidote to symptoms of stress and depression as well as building mental and physical resilience, and supporting better sleep. Last year, a major study * carried out by Harvard Medical School identified that hot yoga could help to treat symptoms of depression. The research found that 44% of adults who participated in at least two hot yoga classes per week had seen such a dramatic improvement in symptoms that they were no longer classed as clinically depressed. Renowned dancer and TV personality Shirley Ballas is an avid fan of Hotpod Yoga and an ambassador for CALM. She says: “I’ve been going to Hotpod Yoga classes for many years now and have found the practice to be highly beneficial to my own personal health and wellbeing, with any stress and anxiety slipping away in the warm environment of the pod. This makes their partnership with CALM an incredibly natural and powerful fit, and one that I’m delighted to support.”

Chris Wilkinson continued: “Our mission at Hotpod Yoga Chesterfield is to inspire everyone, everywhere to feel great through the power of yoga, and we know that it can be truly transformative for people because we’ve witnessed it many times over. I’m looking forward to welcoming many new and regular visitors from the Hove/Brighton during Mental Health Awareness Week to experience the calming effect of these special classes, and support the important work that CALM does across the country day-in-day-out.” Launched in 2013, and open in Chesterfield since 2024 Hotpod Yoga has grown to become the UK’s largest yoga business with more than 60 studios nationwide. The company worked with world-leading inflatable experts, top architects and heating consultants to create patented pods which sit inside its permanent studios. The pods form an immersive yoga environment that is regulated at 37 degrees, deepening the effects of a typical yoga class.

For more information on Hotpod Yoga Chesterfield CALM classes for Mental Health Awareness Week, please visit: www.hotpodyoga.com/studios/hove

You can also follow the story on Instagram @hotpodyoga_chesterfield