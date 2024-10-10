Halloween at Haddon Hall: Enchanting events for children and adults alike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This October, magic is in the air at Haddon, as the Hall is set to host an enchanting series of events and activities designed to engage and enlighten children and adults alike!

For children:

Taking place from October 19th - November 1st, ‘Halloween at Haddon’ will see children embark on a spellbinding journey through the hall, where there’s something to captivate and enthral throughout the Hall. The Medieval Kitchens will become home to The Apothecary, filled with bottles, herbs and spices, where children can ‘Guess the Scent’ and concoct their own herbal elixir to take home (adults are also welcome to get involved!).

Storytelling will feature in the Great Chamber with a range of spooky stories shared throughout the day, designed to mesmerise visitors of all ages. In the Banqueting Hall, at the weekends from the 19th October and Halloween on the 31st, children will have the opportunity to meet and hold a real-life owl!*

Halloween at Haddon

For those who want to write their own spells, the Parlour will host Spell Writing Classes, offering quills, parchment and advice on how to scribe the perfect spell, which will then be rolled, tied and ready to take home.

The Lower Courtyard is the place for broomstick making – where there’ll be daily demonstrations and the chance to make a mini broomstick to take home.

Following the success of the Little School of Ecology throughout the summer holidays, it will return for three dates, October 28th, 29th and 31st, offering children (with an adult) the chance to explore the ancient parkland with experienced guides, learning about the plants and animals that call this place home and discovering the mysterious superstitions, fascinating folklore and ancient beliefs that would have been so important to the people living and working here in the past.

For adults:

Halloween at Haddon

This year will also see the introduction of several creative experience workshops, perfect for the Autumn season, including a basket craft workshop (October 24th), and a Linocut Design Workshop (October 25th).

The Medieval Park is also offering its own spellbinding event, with an Ancient Folklore and Remedies Walk on October 21st, which will delve into the fascinating history of ancient rituals, folklore and beliefs. All Autumnal tours and workshops will need to be pre-booked online before arrival.

Haddon’s Gatehouse Pop-up Gift Shop will also have its own Halloween theme, with Willbott's Wands, The Lost Cauldron and The Lonely Broomstick in situ, offering an array of magical goodies, while Haddon’s restaurant will be serving up a Halloween-themed menu, filled with ghoulish delights to satisfy the tastebuds of all ages!

Lady Edward Manners said: “With a wonderful history spanning over 900 years, Haddon Hall offers the perfect atmosphere and setting for some truly spectacular and spooky Halloween activity. Halloween really appeals to all ages and we’ve created a programme which will excite both children and adults alike.

“This year, we’ve incorporated more Halloween activities within the hall, to create a unique and enchanting experience and we are looking forward to providing a wonderful day out for everyone!”

General admission for Halloween at Haddon is £7.50 for children and £26 for adults. The Little School of Sorcery is £9 per child and £9 per adult. For full details on the Creative Experience Days and Medieval Park walk, or to pre-book tickets, please visit: https://www.haddonhall.co.uk/events/event/halloween-at-haddon/ Fancy dress isn’t compulsory but it is encouraged!

*The Owls will be in situ in The Banqueting Hall from 11am-3pm on October 19th, 20th, 26th, 27th and 31st.