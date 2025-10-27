Great Britains Senior Men's Handball Team set to electrify Derby Arena, Wednesday 29th, 5pm

GB Senior Men take on Kosovo Senior Men for IHF Qualifiers in Derby

Great Britain's Senior Men's Handball team are competing against Kosovo in an electric match in a bid to qualify for the IHF Championships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday 29th October at 5pm, Great Britain's Men's National Team will take on old rivals Kosovo at the Derby Arena, 5pm throw off.

The match against Kosovo is crucial to Team GB's IHF (International Handball Federation) Qualification journey. If they qualify, the 30th IHF Men's World Championship will take place in Germany 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This match marks an exciting opportunity for the Great Britain Men’s National Team to continue its progress on the European stage. Following steady growth in recent international performances, the squad will be aiming to deliver a strong showing against a well-established Kosovo side. Coming off a historic win at the IHF Emerging Nations Championship earlier this year, expect electric energy and thrilling action on the court.

Team GB has ambitious goals to develop a world-class high performance team, and compete against some of the biggest teams in the game, and qualify for major international championships, including the 2032 Olympic Games.

Buy tickets here: https://app.fanbaseclub.com/Fan/Tickets/SelectType?fixtureId=13438