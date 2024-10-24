Fun Lovin’ Criminals star to screen ‘heart-wrenching’ life story on tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Enigmatic drummer Frank Benbini from the globe-trotting band is screening To Be Frank at his band Uncle Frank’s intimate acoustic gigs in December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benbini and guitarist Naim Cortazzi will perform tracks from their latest album Diablo following the exclusive screening at The Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh and The Hug and Pint in Glasgow.

A full live band performance of the album, which has been called a “must hear” by critics, will take place at the International Arts Centre in their home city of Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musician, who has been working on the film of his successful but troubled life for seven years, has documented his world of touring with Fun Lovin’ Criminals and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell for more than 20 years.

Fun Lovin' Criminals were named Live Band of The Year at the Boisdale Music Awards in September.

Fans of the reggae superstars will recognise Benbini as the Kangol hat-wearing hype-man and percussionist who “brings the vibe out” of thousands at shows around the world.

He is widely known as the charismatic drummer and producer for the band whose effortless cool, swagger and 90s and noughties hits like Scooby Snacks, King of New York and Loco have grown into an enduring legacy.

For the past three years, Fun Lovin’ Criminals have performed more than 150 shows in 15 countries to tens of thousands of fans on a global tour that has spanned from the west coast of the USA to the east coast of New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank said: “Our new album is one I’m extremely proud of. It has been well-received by the critics but due to my touring commitments, I haven’t had much time to do a Diablo tour.

Reggae superstar Ali Campbell and Frank Benbini

“These three shows will be very special; two acoustic and one huge live show in my home city Leicester, which is the only full band performance this year.

“The film is about a young kid from a council estate who took some chances and turned his life around to pave a way in rock and roll.

“It’s about growing up in the eighties in a separated family and how my love for music developed, getting into the drums at an early age and discovering the music of my idol, Prince.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For many years I have struggled with mental health issues and anxiety and there are some really heart-wrenching moments in there.

Frank Benbini, drummer from Fun Lovin' Criminals and hype-man for UB40 ft Ali Campbell, is the frontman of his own band, Uncle Frank.

“Being a touring musician is awesome but it's not as glamorous as you might think.

“It can be a very stressful life and I've often been surrounded by drugs and alcohol, which are an occupational hazard that come with the territory.

“I’ve been very lucky to work with some legends in this game, like Sinead O’ Connor, Beverley Knight, Suggs, Ali Campbell and, of course, Fun Lovin’ Criminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot has been said on social media about the new lineup since Huey Morgan quit three years ago and that period is also documented.

"That was a major change for the band and it has been a huge toll on all of us.

“We have moved on and toured the world, released new FLC songs, with a new album on the way in 2025, and won back our fans who got bored of us playing the same set over and over again, while welcoming a younger generation into our shows, which is awesome.

“The film has a message and that is: if you work hard enough and dedicate your life to your passion you will get somewhere.

"Even if, when you arrive, you’re a bit tattered and torn.”

Uncle Frank will be performing on:

8th December at The Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh

9th December at The Hug and Pint in Glasgow

14th December at International Arts Centre in Leicester

Tickets are available here: https://www.unclefrankband.com/