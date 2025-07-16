Full line-up and exciting new acts announced for Chesterfield Children’s Festival

Chesterfield Children's Festival

Junction Arts has officially announced the full programme for the Chesterfield Children’s Festival 2025, adding exciting new acts and experiences for families to enjoy. The free two-day event, now in its third year, returns to Queen’s Park on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th July and promises its most vibrant and inclusive celebration yet.

This year’s line-up builds on the festival’s reputation for fun, creativity and community spirit with a range of new performances and activities just added. Highlights include Wacky Woody’s Comedy Magic Show, a djembe drumming masterclass, and children’s yoga sessions.

Also newly announced is the Wellness Tipi — a space that promotes a well-rounded look at health and wellbeing. The space will host chilled-out activities such as yoga, mindful crafts and quiet time throughout the weekend as well as uplifting activities such as drumming and comedy. Funded by BBC Children in Need, the Wellness Tipi has been co-designed by young people from Barrow Hill Youth Club and aims to offer families a calm retreat amidst the buzz of the festival.

The wider festival programme offers something for everyone, with activities taking place from 10am to 4pm on both days. Families can experience everything from live theatre shows, storytelling and beatboxing to circus skills, family life drawing and aerial workshops designed for babies. Saturday features a mass dance-along with Everybody Dance and the immersive Story Chefs performance, which takes families on a globe-trotting adventure through puppetry, music and food-inspired storytelling. Children can also meet Marie the Makaton Mouse and take part in creative sessions in the Wellness Tipi.

Everybody Dance

On Sunday, the youngest visitors can enjoy Take Flight, an aerial, multi-sensory workshop tailored for babies aged 0–2. Families can explore Amma’s Story Shop, join in the drumming workshop or unwind with more activities in the Wellness Tipi.

Live DJs will soundtrack the weekend with performances curated by The Noise Academy, an organisation that supports young people in unlocking their creativity through music technology. Young DJs will perform throughout the event, with opportunities for visitors to try beatboxing in hands-on workshops.

Interactive theatre will feature throughout the weekend thanks to The Post Office of Possibilities (P.O.P), a reimagined British post office filled with tactile surprises, creative prompts and space for children to write postcards of positivity or letters to their future selves.

Festival-goers will also be able to enjoy face painting, aerial hoops, circus skills and even a meet-and-greet with Daisy the pantomime cow.

Storytelling

Junction Arts has made accessibility a key priority, providing BSL interpreters, an accessible mobile toilet and changing facility courtesy of RevoLOOtion, and an online audio programme for visitors who require it. The addition of the Wellness Tipi also ensures there’s a quiet, comfortable space available for those who need it.

The Chesterfield Children’s Festival will take place at Queen’s Park on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th July from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free and no booking is required. For the full programme and updates, visit the Junction Arts website or follow @junctionartsuk on social media.