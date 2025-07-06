Fringe favourite 'The Beauty of Being Herd' brings its sheepish charm to Buxton

Original smash-hit, The Beauty of Being Herd, is hitting Buxton this July on its first UK Tour.

The surreal brainchild of Ruth Berkoff, graduate of world famous clown school, Ecole Philippe Gaulier, The Beauty of Being Herd is taking the UK by storm following its runner up awards for ‘Best New Show’ at Brighton Fringe, and ‘Best Newcomer’ and ‘Best New Writing’ at Manchester Fringe. After sell-out shows at Brighton Fringe, Camden People’s Theatre and Glasgow Comedy Festival, it heads to Underground at 11 Spring Gardens in Buxton on 11th and 12th July as part of Buxton Fringe.

This playful, tender rollercoaster of a show follows Hannah at her BIG GOODBYE PARTY and features clowning, songs and heart. The funny and moving story will resonate with many, through its exploration of the struggle to fit in. Hannah has always followed the rules and has a longing to figure out how to fit in, but human life simply isn’t working for her. Accompanied by original songs, clowning and a generous sprinkling of facts about sheep, Hannah decides to say goodbye to life as she knows it, and makes peace with the fact that she is going to live as a sheep.

Ruth Berkoff comments, The Beauty of Being Herd shines a light on social anxiety, isolation, mental health, neurodiversity and consent, but in an unexpectedly fun and irreverent way. I love sharing sheep facts, frolicking with the audience and discussing loneliness. All with knickers on my head.

Previous praise for The Beauty of Being Herd:

A beautifully tender piece on belonging, loneliness, and finding your tribe - Reviews Hub ★★★★

Bizarre, bonkers and beautiful! – FairyPowered Productions ★★★★★

We frolick like lambs, bleat like sheep, and dance at a rave – West End Best Friend ★★★★★

As an autistic person who has struggled to belong her whole life, I have never felt so seen - Audience reaction

Tour Dates

BUXTON FRINGE

Fri 11th July, 2:30pm

Sat 12th July, 5:30pm

Underground at Spring Gardens, Buxton SK17 6DF