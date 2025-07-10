Free, family-friendly festivity is coming to the Tapton Lock Festival bringing fun to Chesterfield canal

The much-loved Tapton Lock Festival is back for 2025 and promises to be more exciting than ever. Taking place on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September, the free, family-friendly event will once again bring creativity, community, and fun to the Chesterfield canal —this time with a vibrant new twist, thanks to a partnership with Arts Derbyshire and their touring programme, Festivity.

This year’s festival will offer an expanded line-up of live music, storytelling, hands-on workshops, and outdoor activities that celebrate the beauty of Tapton Lock and the talent of Derbyshire’s creative community. Visitors can look forward to free canal boat rides, “have-a-go” canoeing and climbing wall, circus skills workshops and a variety of art activities and food stalls that have become festival favourites.

Joining the festival this year, Festivity will bring a rich blend of experiences to the weekend. Musical highlights include performances from local singer-songwriters Michael Vickers and Sarah Hinds.

There will also be a touring digital gallery showcasing the work of eleven visual artists from across the county, and a spoken word programme, curated by the Derby Poetry Festival, with diverse voices from across the region sharing poetry and live performances.

Tapton Lock Festival

Storytellers selected by Adverse Camber will bring imaginative interactive sessions throughout the weekend for people of all ages to enjoy.

Arts Derbyshire will also host drop-in workshops in the tented village, giving families the opportunity to get hands-on with nature-inspired creative activities, that reflect the festival’s stunning surroundings. Local printmaking artist, Nicki Dennett, will be leading the workshops on the Saturday; Sunday's sessions will be led by Paola DeGio who will be inviting the crowds to have a go at making marbling art pieces.

Jane Wells, Project Manager at Junction Arts, said: “Last year we had Tapton Mini, but I’m pleased to say the full festival is back! I’m delighted that Festivity is joining us to bring even more cultural experiences to Chesterfield. The festival favourites are back, plus lots more to see and do!”

Stephen Munn, Director of Arts Derbyshire, added: “Tapton Lock is a special place for reflection and connection, and Festivity will bring even more creativity and joy to the water’s edge. We’re proud to be working with Junction Arts, a long-standing cultural champion in this area.”

Tapton Lock Festival

Festivity is a vibrant, family-friendly, countywide tour celebrating the talents of Derbyshire’s musicians, poets, dancers, visual artists, screen-based installations and storytellers. Festivity will also be at Bolsover Castle, King George V Park in Staveley, Victoria Park in Ilkeston and Melbourne Festival. Visit the Arts Derbyshire website for more information.

Established in 2012, the Tapton Lock Festival has been bringing people together for 13 years, promoting community connection, outdoor fun, and wellbeing. The event is free to attend and requires no booking - simply come along and enjoy a weekend full of art, music, and nature.

For more information visit: https://junctionarts.org/whats-on/tapton-lock-festival/