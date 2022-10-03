Telly's Peak District farmer and Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher treads the boards in theatre comedy Jack Absolute Flies Again heading for Derbyshire cinema screens
A star-studded cast features in the new comedy Jack Absolute Flies Again to be filmed at a London theatre and broadcast to cinema screens in Derbyshire.
Caroline Quentin (Jonathan Creek), Laurie Davidson (Cats), Kelvin Fletcher (Emmerdale/Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure) and Natalie Simpson (Three Sisters) are the well-known names in Jack Absolute Flies Again,.
The rollicking new comedy by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Oliver Chris (Twelfth Night) will be screened on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at: Bakewell Town Hall, The George Hotel, Tideswell, QUAD Derby, Derby Odeon, Showcase Derby Cinema de Lux; on October 10 at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre and Chesterfield Cineworld; on October 13 at Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre and on October 24 and 25 at QUAD Derby.
Based on Sheridan’s 19th century story The Rivals and filmed live at the National Theatre, Jack Absolute Flies Again is the tale of a pilot officer who flies home from an aerial dog fight to win the heart of his old flame. Back on British soil, the suitor’s advances soon turn to anarchy when the young heiress demands to be loved on her own, very particular terms.
For more details or to book tickets, go to www.ntlive.com