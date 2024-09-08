Jodie Comer returns to Derbyshire cinema screens in Olivier and Tony award-winning West End stage debut playing barrister in Prima Facie
Prima Facie will be shown at Chesterfield Cineworld and Northern Light Cinema in Wirksworth on September 12 and 14, Odeon Luxe in Derby on September 13, 15 and 17 and QUAD Derby on September 25 and 30, 2024.
Jodie’s performance in Prima Facie won a string of trophies including Olivier, Tony, WhatsOnStage, Evening Standard Theatre, and The Stage Debut Awards.
She plays a brilliant barrister who has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game: defending, cross-examining and winning. However, an unexpected event forces the legal eagle to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.
Jodie is a familiar face on television, playing Villanelle in the spy thriller series Killing Eve which won a BAFTA Television Award and a Primetime Emmy Aaward. Her previous television credits include Doctor Foster and My Mad Fat Diary.
Prima Facie is the most-watched National Theatre Live title to date and has been seen by nearly half a million people around the world.
For full details of screening times, go to primafacie.ntlive.com
