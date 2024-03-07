Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Escapes, supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery funding, returns on Monday, March 25 – with over 15,000 tickets to a special preview of new British comedy SEIZE THEM!.

With the opportunity to watch the film ahead of its official UK release date, free tickets are available to encourage everyone to discover, or rediscover, independent cinema.

This month sees Escapes making its audiences smile and laugh as they’re transported to the dark ages to watch the story unfold of arrogant Queen Dagan becoming a fugitive in her own land.With a strong cast, the new comedy Seize Them! stars Sex Education actress Aimee Lou Wood and Lolly Adefope, famous for her appearance in sitcom Ghosts.

A free screening is taking place in Derbyshire later this month.

Cinema-goers should expect a voyage of surprises, hardship, danger and most-of-all, humour. The film features an impressive line up for comedic talent, including Nicola Coughlan, known for her roles in Derry Girls and Bridgerton, BAFTA-winning actress Jessica Hynes, Hot Fuzz star Nick Frost and stand-up comedian James Acaster.On a mission to bring new audiences to local cinemas, Escapes is offering the chance for everyone, especially those who rarely prioritise a trip to the cinema, the opportunity to watch the film for free and prior to its release date, giving guests an exclusive first-look.

Free tickets are available for Derbyshire cinema-goers, with a screening taking place at Derby QUAD on Monday, March 25. Other nearby locations showing the film for free include The Showroom in Sheffield and Savoy Cinemas in both Nottingham and Worksop.

Escapes screenings will also feature descriptive subtitles in over 100 of their venues to make the experience more inclusive.Shining a light on the beauty and charm of independent cinema and spotlighting hidden gems, Escapes promises a destination for everyone. Escapes will partner with leading cinema chains including Picturehouse and Reel cinemas, as well as independent venues across the UK.

