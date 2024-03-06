Tom – who is rumoured to be filming the new Mission Impossible in Middleton Mine – popped into Restaurant Lovage on Bath Street.

A post on the restaurant’s website said: “We were honoured to have shared our food and hospitality with @tomcruise and his cast and crew last week. A truly humbling experience to have had such a kind and genuine group of guests join us.

“Mr Cruise was kind enough to offer a photo with us all and has given us permission to share.

"Thank you for choosing Lovage - we would be thrilled to welcome you all back again!”

The Derbyshire Times contacted the restaurant for further information about Tom’s visit. Kate Stephan, who is joint owner with chef Lee Smith, said: “We don’t wish to make any further comment regarding the details of his visit as requested for all of our guests’ privacy.”

Tom last visited the Peak District in 2021 for the filming of Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning which featured a spectacular scene with a train plunging over the edge of the former Dalton quarry in Stoney Middleton.

Speculation that the Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two film was now being shot in the Peak District soared this week after series regulars Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell shared Instagram posts which showed them in Bakewell and roaming around the Peaks.

The film is expected to be the final one starring Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt who has played a central role in the franchise since 1996.

Tom Cruise with Kate Stephan and Lee Smith Tom Cruise with Kate Stephan and Lee Smith, the owners of Restaurant Lovage in Bakewell.