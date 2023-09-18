Cinemas near Chesterfield and Derbyshire showing Dead Man’s Shoes this month – as classic thriller filmed in Derbyshire returns to the big screen
Dead Man’s Shoes, originally released in 2004, is a Western-influenced tale of violent revenge, shot on the streets of Matlock and its neighbouring villages.
The film was directed by Shane Meadows, who would go on to receive critical acclaim for the This is England series.
Paddy Considine, who would later appear in the likes of House of the Dragon, The Bourne Ultimatum and Peaky Blinders, was praised for his performance in the film. He scooped the Best British Actor prize, at the 2005 Empire Awards, beating competition from Simon Pegg and Daniel Craig, among others.
Though the film has gained cult classic status, for many years it has been unavailable for screening in cinemas. It is now, however, being given a nationwide re-release, courtesy of Blue Finch Films.
These are some of the closest cinemas to Chesterfield and Derbyshire showing Dead Man’s Shoes in the coming weeks.