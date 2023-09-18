Work starts on a development of ‘much needed’ homes near Chesterfield
The properties, at a Whiteleas Avenue in North Wingfield, are a mix of two, three and four bed houses, and 2 bed bungalows and will all be managed by Rykneld Homes on behalf of North East Derbyshire District Council.
Niall Clark, Director of Property Services and Development, at Rykneld Homes, said: “These 70 homes are a big step towards meeting our target to deliver 400 new homes over the next four years. These high-quality properties will provide much needed homes for local families.”
Councillor Nigel Barker, leader of North East Derbyshire District Council added: “We are committed to building and providing more social housing and this development is only the beginning.
“The houses previously on this site were only built to last 30 years, the homes that will be built here now will be high quality homes for local families to live in for decades to come. This site will provide much needed housing for our residents and help develop our communities.”
A number of old properties were demolished in preparation for the new development which will consist of 48 homes for affordable rent made up of a mix of 2, 3 and 4 bed houses and 2 bed bungalows and 22 for open market sale made up of a mix of 2 and 3 bed houses.
A ground cutting ceremony marked the start of building work on the site by contractor Countryside Partnerships.
Rykneld Homes has worked directly with Countryside Partnerships to develop the proposals thanks to the involvement of Efficiency North’s EN:Procure Framework, a not-for-profit consortium serving the construction procurement needs of the social housing landlord community.
Countryside Partnerships will also provide six apprenticeship places over the course of the build.
Andy Reynolds, regional MD at Countryside Partnerships said: “We’re delighted to be working with Rykneld Homes and North East Derbyshire District Council again to deliver this significant mixed tenure development in North Wingfield. The range of dwellings and various tenures will offer the widest possible choice of affordable homes built to the highest standards.