The Luna Cinema, is back to celebrate its 15th consecutive year of open-air cinema with a brand-new programme that promises an epic summer of cinema under the stars, so it’s time to gather friends and family to experience the magic of films al-fresco in a host of beautiful settings across the UK. Pictured: The Luna Cinema at Chatsworth House showing West Side Story.

The programme features a line-up of both classic and new film favourites that you may have missed in the cinema when they were originally released due to Covid.

Blockbuster attractions Moulin Rouge, No Time To Die, West Side Story and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be screened over four successive nights.

George Wood, founder of Luna Cinema, said: “The programme at Chatsworth House will offer something for everyone in Derbyshire. So, round up your friends and dig out that picnic blanket as this summer promises to be special!”

Moulin Rouge launches the run on August 19. The jukebox musical by Baz Luhmann stars Nicole Kidman as a cabaret artist and courtesan who is wooed by a young English poet, played by Ewan McGregor. Moulin Rouge grossed grossing $179.2 million dollars at the box office and went on to win two Academy Awards for best production design and best costume design.

James Bond’s latest outing, No Time To Die, is the last 007 outing for Daniel Craig who has played the suave spy and notorious womaniser in five films starting with Casino Royale which was released in 2006. No Time To Die, which will be screened at Chatsworth, on August 20, sees Bond called out of retirement in Jamaica to help a friend in the CIA rescue a kidnapped scientist.

The 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story will light up the grounds of Chatsworth on August 21 with a colourful, musical tale of rival gangs and doomed love, inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The Steven Spielberg-directed movie won Ariana DeBose the best supporting actress award at the Academy Award and she went on to win a similar category at the Golden Globe Awards. West Side Story won best motion picture – musical or comedy and Rachel Zegler won best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy at the Golden Globes.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, starring Daniel Radcliffe, will delight families visiting Chatsworth on the evening of August 21. The story charts Harry’s early education at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as he discovers that he is a famous wizard. The film’s star-studded cast include John Cleese, Robbie Coltrane, John Hurt. Alan Rickman, Richard Harris and Maggie Smith.

All the films start at 8.30pm.