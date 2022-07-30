PAW Patrol Live! races into Sheffield and Nottingham arenas for summer holiday adventure

PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue tours to Sheffield's Utilita Arena on August 12 and to Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on August 17, 2022.

The action-packed, high-energy musical adventure visits Sheffield Utilita Arena on August 12 and Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on August 17, when there will be three performances in each venue starting at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Featuring a cast of everybody’s favourite PAW Patrol characters, ​PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”, shows that “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” and shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the characters each use their unique skills and teamwork.

Starring Ryder alongside Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest, the presentation tells the story of Mayor Goodway going missing during the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race and the famous pups coming to the rescue. The show engages audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage with their vehicles and packs.

The performance features up-tempo music and a cleverly written script that is a good introduction to live theatre for kids. Classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment. It includes locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain. Special interactive video allows the audience to participate via interviews, solve clues with the pups, follow Mayor Goodway and much more.

Thomas Kingsley, director of Nickelodeon Experience, said: “After such a devastating two years for theatrical shows worldwide, we are thrilled that our heroic pups will finally be returning to stages across the UK in 2022. PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” will once again deliver a memorable family experience, as audiences work together to help Ryder and his team of pups save the day.

Danielle Tanton, director of events and experiences, Paramount UK and Ireland, added: “PAW Patrol continues to be one of our most cherished shows with young children and families, and we are incredibly excited to tour this live show across the UK in 2022. The pups’ abilities and experiences resonate with young audiences around the world, and we know that children and parents alike will love experiencing their favourite pups live on stage.”