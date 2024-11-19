Festive wreath workshop at Vicar Lane

By Emily Hill
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 09:36 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 16:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
In conjunction with Thanks A Bunch, Vicar Lane, Chesterfield are excited to host a Christmas Wreath workshop.

On Saturday 30th November between 10.30am and 12.30pm, guests are invited to make a beautiful wreath to adorn their home for the festive season.

Whether you're a beginner or have previous experience, the workshop is perfect for all skill levels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Expert florists will teach participants how to assemble a wreath base using fresh greenery such as pine, fir, and holly as well as lots of tips and tricks on how to decorate the wreath and add additional touches.

Festive Wreath WorkshopFestive Wreath Workshop
Festive Wreath Workshop

Advanced booking is required. Tickets are £40 per person which includes all the materials and equipment required to make the wreath and light refreshments.

For more information and to find out how to book please visit https://www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk/.

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager at Vicar Lane says: “It is great to be partnering with Thanks a Bunch again to host this festive workshop. We hope that visitors enjoy the experience of making their very own wreath”.

Related topics:Vicar LaneChesterfieldTickets
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice