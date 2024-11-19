Festive wreath workshop at Vicar Lane

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In conjunction with Thanks A Bunch, Vicar Lane, Chesterfield are excited to host a Christmas Wreath workshop.

On Saturday 30th November between 10.30am and 12.30pm, guests are invited to make a beautiful wreath to adorn their home for the festive season.

Whether you're a beginner or have previous experience, the workshop is perfect for all skill levels.

Expert florists will teach participants how to assemble a wreath base using fresh greenery such as pine, fir, and holly as well as lots of tips and tricks on how to decorate the wreath and add additional touches.

Festive Wreath Workshop

Advanced booking is required. Tickets are £40 per person which includes all the materials and equipment required to make the wreath and light refreshments.

For more information and to find out how to book please visit https://www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk/.

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager at Vicar Lane says: “It is great to be partnering with Thanks a Bunch again to host this festive workshop. We hope that visitors enjoy the experience of making their very own wreath”.