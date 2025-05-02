Father’s Day Tour at National Holocaust Museum
Inspired by our newly reopened Journey exhibition, we’ll explore the story of Leo, a 12-year-old boy from Berlin forced to flee his home after Kristallnacht. Through the eyes of Leo’s father, our senior educator will guide you through the exhibition to uncover the often unspoken struggles and strengths of fathers during the Holocaust.
The tour continues with a rare opportunity to view the newly donated Berthold Hecht Collection, introduced by our curator. Berthold Hecht, a father from Breslau, survived Buchenwald and led his family to safety - a powerful example of fatherly resilience and love.
Join us for a thoughtful and moving way to mark Father’s Day with your family. Book at https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/fathers-day-tour