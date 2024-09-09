East Midlands’ Orchestra announces dementia-friendly performances

Derby-based Sinfonia Viva, the Orchestra of the East Midlands, has launched a series of five dementia-friendly classical music performances in Derby following the success of a fundraising campaign earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Melodic Moments’ will be held at Derby’s Museum of Making every other month, starting on Tuesday October 15.

The relaxed one-hour afternoon concerts will feature a small group of Sinfonia Viva musicians and a programme of accessible music chosen to particularly resonate with people living with dementia who can enjoy the experience alongside their family and carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italian Mill at Museum of Making has been chosen as the venue for all the concerts as it is an informal space where the audience can move about freely, respond to the music in their own way, or just sit back and enjoy the experience.

Dementia performances

Tea and cake are provided after the concert and audience members are welcome explore the museum before or after each performance.

Sinfonia Viva has drawn on expertise gained through their nationally-recognised education and community work to design the Melodic Moments series.

This includes the Orchestra’s award-winning, family-friendly concerts; its work with disabled people; the Sing Viva carers’ choir in Derby; and a specialist project working with people in Lincolnshire, Suffolk and Essex who are living with dementia to empower them to express themselves and communicate through music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Orchestra has joined forces with musician and presenter Caroline Welsh who will introduce the music and lead the interaction with the audience.

Sinfonia Viva CEO Lucy Galliard explained: “Our extensive experience of working with a wide range of communities, including people living with dementia, coupled with Caroline’s reputation as an engaging and empathetic presenter, will create something very unique and special for audiences.

“People living with dementia and their carers can face challenges in social interaction which can result in loneliness, isolation, and reduced wellbeing.

“There are numerous barriers to participation in group activities such as concerts, with a lack of bespoke opportunities which meet their specific needs and place them, and those who care for them, at the heart of the activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our aim with Melodic Moments is to create a safe, warm and inclusive environment to enjoy some wonderful and high quality classical music and then come together to chat over tea and cake.

“We are grateful to everyone who supported our Big Give fundraising campaign earlier this year and to the McLay Dementia Fund and we hope to be able to expand this programme further afield in the East Midlands in the future.”

Tickets for Melodic Moments cost £9.50 with a free carer place for each ticket bought. For more information and to book online for the first concert on Tuesday October 15, 2pm and future concerts in December, February, April and June, please visit: www.sinfoniaviva.co.uk/whats-on/