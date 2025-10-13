Discover Chesterfield’s Railway History at a new exhibition

A new exhibition has opened that aims to tell the story of the railways in Chesterfield.

A Railway Town is a free exhibition that is being hosted at the Winding Wheel Theatre until Wednesday 29 October and is open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Marking the 200th anniversary of the modern railway the exhibition explores the history of Chesterfield’s three railway lines, the connection to industries in Brampton and the town’s connection with the father of the railways, George Stephenson.

At the exhibition you’ll be able to see photographs and maps showing Chesterfield’s railway history as well as objects which expand the story. There are also some interesting activities including worksheets, Lego building and constructing a model railway set.

Councillor Kate Sarvent at the Railway Town exhibition

A series of talks about the history of the railways is planned, including an illustrated slideshow presentation by Stephen Gay on Saturday 18 October, this explores his favourite railway lines - featuring stories of his adventures with his faithful German Shepherd dog Wrawby, historical information, poetry readings and lots of laughs.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The development of railways helped industries in Chesterfield to grow. And of course, we have a special connection with George Stephenson with him choosing to spend his final years in our town.

“This exhibition will help you explore this history and understand the incredible impact the railways have had in our town and with this year being an important anniversary of the rail industry there has never been a better time to uncover this history. I’d encourage everyone to visit before it closes!”

Photographs and maps that are included in this exhibition have been shared by The Intrepids, a railway walking group.

This exhibition is part of Museum on the Move, which aims to ensure that whilst Chesterfield Museum and the Pomegranate Theatre are closed for refurbishment residents and visitors can still connect with our borough’s history and culture.

To find out more about the exhibition visit: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/explore-chesterfield/museum/whats-on/museum-event-list