Derbyshire Makes arrives in Heanor

Heanor set to host a weekend of free, family friendly activities, workshops and pop-up performances as part of new county wide festival, Derbyshire Makes.

Celebrating making in all its forms and shining a spotlight on the county’s extraordinary making heritage and creative and cultural industries,

Derbyshire Makes Heanor, takes place on Saturday 5th – Sunday 6th April. One of six weekend events taking place in towns across Derbyshire as part of a county wide festival starting in Chesterfield on 28th March and finishing in Swadlincote on 27th April.

Derbyshire Makes Heanor will focus on the power of everyday making in our local communities, celebrating all things handmade, DIY and sharing skills for now and the future. Make/Shift is collaborating with a host of brilliant local partners to programme activities that will take place on the Market Place and in nearby town centre venues.

Drop in to the Community Living Room hosted by mischief makers Maison Foo Theatre to meet local makers, growers, sewers and shedders sharing their skills and stories, as part of their “live radio” show.

Cosy up in the listening lounge for a bit of community crafting and connecting and listen to stories that celebrate the extraordinary power of everyday making in our local communities.

Add yourselves to our Community Makers Gallery to tell us what you love to make and get involved with our Big Community Skills Share on the Sunday - a chance to share your skills and learn from your neighbours.

Across both days get hands on with Upcycling Workshops led by local artists and creatives repurposing old household items, textiles and resources. Learn new skills with Swanwick Men’s Shed and make your very own wooden bird box to take home. Look out for The Makory, a mobile maker space on wheels inviting families to hop on board for free making workshops hosted by local artists in collaboration with Derby Museums.

Furthest From the Sea, will be programming pop-up performances and activities both days including an opportunity for families to get creative together and add their handiwork to community art project Hands-On Heanor.

There will be free family friendly activities at Infinite Wellbeing Community Centre, including an accessible space hosted by Hubbub Theatre with chillout tunes from Hubbub DJs and creative activities all day inc crafting, percussion and drumming workshops, puppet making, movement and games workshops.

On Saturday drop-in to Heanor Community Fair at St. Lawrence's Church for a treasure trove of fabulous artisan crafts and foods from local suppliers. And don’t miss Heanor’s weekly outdoor market that will be operating alongside the event across both days offering fresh produce, unique handmade goods and seasonal stalls.

Derbyshire Makes Heanor

Saturday 5th April 10-3pm

Sunday 6th April 10-4pm

Heanor Market Place, Infinite Wellbeing Community Centre, St Lawrence’s Church

For more information and how to get involved, visit www.derbyshiremakes.co.uk and sign up to the mailing list.

