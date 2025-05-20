Derbyshire correspondent joins young Royal fans in upcoming YouTube special

A highly anticipated royal family video, featuring Derbyshire Royal Correspondent James Taylor, is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 21st, on Lydia Alty's popular YouTube channel, "Royal Reporter Lydia."

This unique project brings together royal experts with a new generation of royal enthusiasts, spearheaded by Alty, affectionately known as the UK's youngest royal journalist.

James Taylor: A Derbyshire Voice on the Monarchy

James Taylor, known as Derbyshire's Royal Correspondent, is a prominent commentator on the British Royal Family. He has been offering insights into royal traditions and events on radio and television for approximately 15 years, providing a unique perspective on the monarchy's enduring appeal and evolving role. Beyond his commentary, Taylor is also an accomplished photographer, capturing significant royal moments with a keen eye for detail and the underlying narrative. His work often takes him to high-profile occasions, from royal weddings and jubilees to state visits, and he has previously exhibited his photographs, showcasing his unique artistic vision and deep appreciation for the royal institution. His dedication to sharing the "grandeur of royal traditions" is evident in both his insightful commentary and his captivating photography, making him a respected voice in royal reporting.

Lydia Alty - Young Royal Journalist and leader of this new groundbreaking project

Lydia Alty's "Royal Reporter Lydia" Channel: Empowering Young Royal Fans as the "UK's Youngest Royal Journalist"

Lydia Alty, a 20-year-old royal reporter and content creator, has cultivated a significant following on her YouTube channel, "Royal Reporter Lydia." Affectionately known as the UK's youngest royal journalist, Alty has amassed over 200,000 subscribers, establishing her platform as a vibrant hub dedicated to educating, inspiring, and celebrating royal history and its contemporary relevance. She is widely praised for her articulate, positive, and respectful tone, making complex royal narratives accessible and engaging for a broad audience.

The upcoming video, which has a private preview to the cast and crew on May 20th, is a groundbreaking initiative designed to actively engage the next generation with the monarchy. It features 13 young royal fans, aged 8 to 14, who will pose their own carefully chosen questions to a panel of royal experts – including James Taylor – and a surprise special guest whose identity remains under wraps. Lydia developed and produced this project with a clear vision: to give young people a voice, encourage their inherent curiosity about history and tradition, and help them connect with British heritage in a fun, respectful, and empowering way. The video aims to seamlessly blend education, entertainment, and empowerment, highlighting the vital importance of nurturing young voices in shaping how the royal legacy is understood and carried forward by future generations.

The video is set to be the first of its kind, and James Taylor will feature alongside highly respected Royal Journalist Richard Palmer, who has over 20 years of experience reporting on the royal family and has even followed the royal family on their various tours across the UK, according to reports, and Tania Whatley, and special guest, Maria who owns famous Royal Fanpage, katemiddletonprincessofwalesuk.

James Taylor at Buckingham Palace

He will be helping answer, Harrison Turner Hazel, Darcy Tosun, Dylan Hall, Iris Poole, Megan Downer, Addie Rose, Josie McCowie, Edoardo, Michael Agar, Eliza Hunter, Preston Elliott, Maximillian Cherry, and Naina Ali's Questions about the Royal Family. There are also set to be a few fun facts too!

The casting was reportedly done by Mark Jermin and his team at Mark Jermin Management, Articulate Agency, Kitsch Talent Agency and Lilly Gold.