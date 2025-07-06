Derby to host inaugural CVF Tournament at Rolls-Royce Pitches, Gala Night at Occasions Events
After a competitive bidding process involving several cities, Derby emerged as the winning host, thanks to its strong community backing, central location, and commitment to grassroots sport.
All tournament matches will be played at the Rolls-Royce Pitches in Derby, an iconic venue known for its quality facilities and accessibility. The site will serve as the heartbeat of the tournament, welcoming players, fans, and families for a summer of football, culture, and community.
Award Gala Night at Occasions Events
To crown the tournament in style, the CVF Awards Gala Night will be held at Occasions Events, a premier venue in Derby. The evening will celebrate not only the tournament winners but also the spirit of unity, discipline, and cultural pride that defines the CVF League.
“This is more than a tournament,it’s a celebration of our heritage, our resilience, and our love for the beautiful game,” said a spokesperson for CamDer FC, the host team.
Teams & Cities Represented
The tournament features six founding teams from five cities:
Team City Represented
CamDer FC Derby
Holy Moses FC Birmingham
Birmingham Football Veterans Club (BVFC) Birmingham
Bedford Warriors Veterans Bedford
All Saints Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Wellingborough Lions Wellingborough
These teams are split into two groups:
• Group A: Bedford Warriors, All Saints Wolverhampton, BVFC
• Group B: CamDer FC, Holy Moses, Wellingborough Lions
Tournament Timeline
• Kickoff: Saturday 13 September 2025
• Group Stage Matches: April to August
• Awards Gala Night: Following the final, at Occasions Events
A Movement Beyond Football
The CVF League is a FA-sanctioned Division 5 league, built on values of Ubuntu, discipline, and community upliftment. With all players officially FA-registered, the league is setting a new benchmark for diaspora-led grassroots football in the UK.
Join the Celebration
Fans, families, and football lovers are invited to witness this historic event. For match schedules, team profiles, and updates, visit the official CVF website www.cvfleague.co.uk