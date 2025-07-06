Derby to host inaugural CVF Tournament at Rolls-Royce Pitches, Gala Night at Occasions Events

The city of Derby is set to make history as it hosts the first-ever Cameroonian Veterans Football (CVF) Tournament, a ground-breaking event uniting veteran football clubs from across the UK.

After a competitive bidding process involving several cities, Derby emerged as the winning host, thanks to its strong community backing, central location, and commitment to grassroots sport.

All tournament matches will be played at the Rolls-Royce Pitches in Derby, an iconic venue known for its quality facilities and accessibility. The site will serve as the heartbeat of the tournament, welcoming players, fans, and families for a summer of football, culture, and community.

To crown the tournament in style, the CVF Awards Gala Night will be held at Occasions Events, a premier venue in Derby. The evening will celebrate not only the tournament winners but also the spirit of unity, discipline, and cultural pride that defines the CVF League.

“This is more than a tournament,it’s a celebration of our heritage, our resilience, and our love for the beautiful game,” said a spokesperson for CamDer FC, the host team.

Teams & Cities Represented

The tournament features six founding teams from five cities:

Team City Represented

CamDer FC Derby

Holy Moses FC Birmingham

Birmingham Football Veterans Club (BVFC) Birmingham

Bedford Warriors Veterans Bedford

All Saints Wolverhampton Wolverhampton

Wellingborough Lions Wellingborough

These teams are split into two groups:

• Group A: Bedford Warriors, All Saints Wolverhampton, BVFC

• Group B: CamDer FC, Holy Moses, Wellingborough Lions

Tournament Timeline

• Kickoff: Saturday 13 September 2025

• Group Stage Matches: April to August

• Awards Gala Night: Following the final, at Occasions Events

A Movement Beyond Football

The CVF League is a FA-sanctioned Division 5 league, built on values of Ubuntu, discipline, and community upliftment. With all players officially FA-registered, the league is setting a new benchmark for diaspora-led grassroots football in the UK.

Join the Celebration

Fans, families, and football lovers are invited to witness this historic event. For match schedules, team profiles, and updates, visit the official CVF website www.cvfleague.co.uk