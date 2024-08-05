Chesterfield's Colpod Movement Grand Open Day
At Colpod Movement we are are excited to be opening a new clinic offering new services aimed at the more active person.
We will be offering more in depth analysis using the latest in technology. So whether you're a walker who is experiencing foot pain or a runner who is plagued by injury, come on down to The Glass Yard and join us on our Open Day.
We are very lucky to have both Becky Lyne @gracefullrunning and Steve Judge @stevejudgegold popping in to get the event off to a flying start.
Becky is a former international middle-distance runner from Great Britain, who won a bronze medal in the 800 metres at the 2006 European Athletics Championships and Steve, a Para triathlete World Champion, will be joining in the talks, presentations, workshops and running drills and discussing their past and present careers.
There's going to be a practical session too, so put on your running shoes and join in the fun.
