Chesterfield's Colpod Movement Grand Open Day

Come on down to our FREE event at The Glass Yard in Chesterfield on Saturday, 17th August from 9.30am.

At Colpod Movement we are are excited to be opening a new clinic offering new services aimed at the more active person.

We will be offering more in depth analysis using the latest in technology. So whether you're a walker who is experiencing foot pain or a runner who is plagued by injury, come on down to The Glass Yard and join us on our Open Day.

We are very lucky to have both Becky Lyne @gracefullrunning and Steve Judge @stevejudgegold popping in to get the event off to a flying start.

Join us on our Grand Open Day

Becky is a former international middle-distance runner from Great Britain, who won a bronze medal in the 800 metres at the 2006 European Athletics Championships and Steve, a Para triathlete World Champion, will be joining in the talks, presentations, workshops and running drills and discussing their past and present careers.

There's going to be a practical session too, so put on your running shoes and join in the fun.